Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Female Dead Body Dumped At Henshaw Town Primary School Egerton, Calabar South

Jeremiah Archibong
- Updated
By Jeremiah Archibong

The body of an unidentified teenage girl has been found at Henshaw Town primary school, Egerton, Calabar South.

According to a resident who spoke to our reporter, Mr. Celestine Ogbedu “We found her here on Friday 14th July, 2017 morning”.

Furthermore, he said that according to words going round in the neighborhood “she was raped and probably killed and dumped but no one for sure knows if that is true and how she ended up here”.

As at the time of filing this report, her remains was still in there as no government authority has visited the scene.

Residents are calling on relevamt authorities to evacuate the decaying body before it results to an epidemic in the neighborhood.

