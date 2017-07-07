GEJ’s Inlaw And Governor Ayade’s SA, Prince Godswill Edward, Shot By Unknown Gun Men

By Archibong Jeremiah

Information reaching our newsroom has it that Prince Godswill Edward, Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has been shot by unknown gun men.

According to the information he was shot in his Calabar home at the State Housing Estate by 2am Friday morning and he is presently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Calabar.

Prince Edward is the son of the Paramount Ruler of Abi LGA in central Cross River state and the inlaw to former President Goodluck Jonathan. He married the former President’s daughter in a lavish wedding ceremony three years ago, where gold plated iPhones were shared to guests who attended the event.

At the time of filing this report, his condition could not be ascertained and calls to the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo were not answered.

