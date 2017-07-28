Legor Kicks Against INEC Conducting Local Government Elections, Supports Autonomy

By Ushang Ewa

Honorable Legor Idagbo who represents the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the House of Representatives has said he is kicking against the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions.

Mr. Idagbo took to his facebook page to announce his stance on the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly where he expressed support for affirmative action for women, independent candidates for elections and the reduction of age barriers for elections as well as the separation of the office of the Attorney General and the Minister for Justice.

“If we must vote today I intend to vote ‘yes’ for devolution of powers to the states, local government autonomy, (and) affirmative action for women, separation of the office of Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Independent candidate, reduction of age for election, and removal of law making powers of the Executive,” Legor wrote.

He said he will be voting “No for deletion of state INEC (sic) because if we are to devolve powers to the states, the states should be allowed to conduct local government elections.”

However, Mr. Idagbo pointed out flaws in the constitution amendment process.

He said that: “As I look forward to voting for amendments of the constitution. The ideal thing would have been go back and consult with our constituents on all issues before coming back to take a position.”

