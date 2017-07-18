Linda Ayade Condemns Death Of 2 Mothers In Ikom, Vows To Restrict Roles Of Traditional Birth Attendants

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Dr Linda Ayade has condemned in strong terms the death of two mothers during child delivery at the home of an unskilled birth attendant in Ikom.

The Cross River First Lady lamented that despite government effort to disuade them, expectant mothers are still brainwashed to patronize quacks.

CrossRiverWatch last week reported how two mothers died during delivery in the home of a self styled prophet in Ikom, who has convinced some women to believing that the health centers are manned by demons.

“It is very sad that despite our effort, warnings and awareness creation on dangers of prayer house and unskilled Traditional Birth Attendants taking delivery, women still put their lives at risk to patronize these places.

“Some women have been clearly brain washed into believing they will die if they go to medical health centers.

“I can imagine the pain those families are going through now, older siblings left without a mother to face the challenges of life.

“This is completely unacceptable and must be fought by all stakeholders involved in the society. TBAs must restrict their roles to referrals of every pregnant woman in their community to health centers or hospitals where care is free.

“They should never manage complicated cases like in the index situation. This Ikom incidence clearly goes against the Government policy on Maternal health. This devilish act must not repeat itself.

“Our traditional rulers should join hands with Government to ensure their protégés are well informed about the use of health centers for delivery against churches or prayer houses and by so doing Cross River State will witness a decrease in maternal and infant mortality.” she said.

It will be recalled that the Wife of the Governor, during the flag off of the first round Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week in Odukpani LGA, urged women to disregard prayer houses and churches during delivery.

On the occasion, she encouraged expectant mothers to always make use of health facilities or hospital closest to them.

Short Link:

