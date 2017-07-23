Monday, July 24, 2017
Header Banner

Mid-Term: I Have Facilitated 44 Boreholes, Roads And Scholarships –Owan-Enoh

In Breaking News, National News, Politics, Reports
Jonathan Ugbal
- Updated
Share this now

By Ushang Ewa

John Owan-Enoh, the Senator representing Cross River Central in the National Assembly says he has engaged the National Boundary Commission in a bid to settle the frequent spate of communal conflicts in his constituency.

Mr. Owan-Enoh stated this Friday while presenting his mid-term scorecard where he spoke on projects he had facilitated, carried out and hopes to do as well as politics.

He said the communal clashes have taken a toll on his people and sued for peace as the relevant authorities work to settle amicably, the issues to bring enduring peace in the troubled areas.

Mr. Owan-Enoh listed some of the projects carried out within two years to include the provision of 44 bore holes to various communities, roads and culverts construction, town halls for various communities as well as scholarships and employment for his constituents.

He said his interest in effectively representing his people was beyond politics.

Community leaders and attendees at the presentation of the Owan-Enoh’s mid-term scorecard

The former three term House of Representatives member had decamped earlier this year from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress after been elected into the Senate in 2015 on the platform of the PDP.

Now, he said that with his movement to the APC, his constituents have discovered a platform that embraces and helps them find meaning in politics. He reiterated his defection statement that his senatorial district was being excluded by the PDP government in the state.

His words, “Majority of our people in the Central Senatorial District have been excluded by the PDP and we believe that our interest will be best served in an alternative platform.”

The event was attended by many constituent members and party faithful across the six local government areas that make up the central senatorial district in the state.

A Yakurr dance troupe at the event
An Abi dance troupe at the event
Share this now
Topics:
Cross River To Produce 30 Tons Of Cotton By November
Ayade Appoints Emmanuel Etim As SSA Creative Economy

You may also read!

Defense Headquarters Release Scanty Report On Calabar Navy Vs Police Clash

Jul 23, 2017 98 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By Jonathan Ugbal The Defense Headquarters (DHQ) in Nigeria on Friday released a scanty report on the May 30,

Read More...

CRUTECH School Bus Stolen

Jul 23, 2017 63 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By Ushang Ewa Information reaching CrossRiverWatch indicates that a 32 seater Toyota Coaster vehicle has been stolen from the

Read More...

Baby Kisha Is Dead

Jul 23, 2017 63 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By Jonathan Ugbal Baby Nolan Kishati-Unimye Akpong has given up the ghost. He was barely 10 weeks old and

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now