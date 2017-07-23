Mid-Term: I Have Facilitated 44 Boreholes, Roads And Scholarships –Owan-Enoh

By Ushang Ewa

John Owan-Enoh, the Senator representing Cross River Central in the National Assembly says he has engaged the National Boundary Commission in a bid to settle the frequent spate of communal conflicts in his constituency.

Mr. Owan-Enoh stated this Friday while presenting his mid-term scorecard where he spoke on projects he had facilitated, carried out and hopes to do as well as politics.

He said the communal clashes have taken a toll on his people and sued for peace as the relevant authorities work to settle amicably, the issues to bring enduring peace in the troubled areas.

Mr. Owan-Enoh listed some of the projects carried out within two years to include the provision of 44 bore holes to various communities, roads and culverts construction, town halls for various communities as well as scholarships and employment for his constituents.

He said his interest in effectively representing his people was beyond politics.

The former three term House of Representatives member had decamped earlier this year from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress after been elected into the Senate in 2015 on the platform of the PDP.

Now, he said that with his movement to the APC, his constituents have discovered a platform that embraces and helps them find meaning in politics. He reiterated his defection statement that his senatorial district was being excluded by the PDP government in the state.

His words, “Majority of our people in the Central Senatorial District have been excluded by the PDP and we believe that our interest will be best served in an alternative platform.”

The event was attended by many constituent members and party faithful across the six local government areas that make up the central senatorial district in the state.

Short Link:

