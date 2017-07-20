Miss Africa 2017 Campaign Train Hits Lagos

By Our Reporter

The hunt for the next Miss Africa has taken off with a media campaign in Lagos a release from the organizers says.

Registration for contestants began on July 1 across all African sub-regions with reigning queen; Neurite Mendes form Angola leading the campaign recently in Lagos.

Ms. Mendes visited Beat 99.9FM and was hosted by OAP Maria before hanging out with star OAP, VJ Adams on Soundcity’s Radio 98.5FM which was streamed on the Soundcity’s website.

The team later appeared on Wazobia 95.7 FM with OAP Lolo treating them to jokes and spent the evening with the female OAP crew at Inspiration 92.3FM where she discussed her life and experience as the maiden Miss Africa as well as what it takes to win the crown.

Also, Queen Mendes attended the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) last week Saturday, where she presented an award to recipients.

Hosted by the Cross River State Government, the pageant seeks beauty, brains poise and purpose with the winner becoming Africa’s ambassador for climate change.

You can register for the Miss Africa 2017 pageant here or visit their website for more details.

Below are pictures from the visits courtesy of missafrica.tv

