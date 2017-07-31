Monday, July 31, 2017
Miss Africa Takes #AdoptATree Campaign To Abuja

By Our Reporter

Pageant Queen and Cross River State’s Ambassador of climate change, Neurite Mendes has taken her pet project; Adopt A Tree to Abuja with diplomats and hospitality sector players keying into it.

The Angolan born model is leading the charge of advocating for the society to protect the environment from the effects of rising global temperatures.

This continued Friday when she, alongside the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, E.J Quibato, South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lulu Louis Manguni and the Managing Director of Transcorp hotels, Valentine Ozigbo planted a commemorative tree at the hotel and officially launched her project: “save mother earth.”

A statement from the organizers said that she had on Thursday carried out a similar activity at the premises of DAAR Communications where the managing director, news services, Mr. Imoni Amarere joined the team.

Queen Mended who arrived Abuja on Wednesday was first hosted to a dinner by the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria who commended the Cross River State government for the initiative and promised to visit the state soon.

She later visited some media stations including AIT where she bared her mind on her life as the maiden Miss Africa and the hunt for her successor which has since begun.

