NPFL: Enyimba To Lock Horns With Kano Pillars In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Enyimba football club of Aba and Kano Pillars football club will on Sunday, slug it out on match day 32 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) competition at the U.J Esuene stadium in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Both teams have arguably been the best sides in the past decade of the competition and though not a title decider as has been the case in the past decade, promises to be a cagey affair as it is more a reunion of old teammates now foes.

The trio of Idris Aloma, Kamal Sikiru and Bala Zakka will join their former Enyimba captain, Chinedu Udoji to keep their pace in the log where they currently sit at number 10.

Meanwhile, former Kano Pillars captain, Theophilus Afelokhai who left for Enyimba at the start of the 2015/2016 season after serving the Sai Masu Gida (literally meaning the people that have home) for about 10 years will hope his side maintains their home record against pillars whom have failed to beat the People’s Elephants (Enyimba) at home for 12 years.

Enyimba currently uses the U.J Esuene stadium as home due to renovation at their home stadium.

Also, Enyimba have not lost their last 69 home games in the league and aim for the 70th while Pillars hope to cancel their 29 games streak of not been able to win an away league game.

However, Pillars won Enyimba in the first stanza 3-1 in Kano.

Enyimba currently sit 4th on the log, 3 points behind qualification for continental competition.

