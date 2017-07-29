Obol Ofem Appointed Yakurr Paramount Ruler, We Are Not Aware – Cross River Government

By Odey Xavier and Ikwen Atuaka

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch suggests the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana has been appointed the Paramount of Yakurr local government area.

But, as at press time it could not be ascertained, who announced him Paramount Ruler.

This comes about five weeks after Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade had promised him that: “very soon you too will be elevated and you will go higher than where you are now.”

Mr. Ayade had said this in his first visit to the Obol since assuming office in May 2015 shortly after attending the burial ceremony of former Cross River State Chief Judge, Justice Okoi Itam in Ugep.

But, the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, John Eyikwaje told CrossRiverWatch that he is not aware of that and declined been explicit on the issue.

“I am not aware,” Mr. John told our Correspondent on phone.

He declined further comments and insisted he does not grants interviews on phone.

“I don’t grant interviews on phone. If you want to get details, stop by at the office,” Mr. John said.

However, photographs obtained by our correspondent shows armed guards leading a procession in which Obol Ofem sits in a convertible waving at residents as he drove by.

He is scheduled to convene a meeting and inform Ugep residents in a few days, his travails in the past two weeks and plans for the forthcoming ‘Leboku‘ festival in August.

Obol Ofem is a retired personnel of the Nigerian Army and had recently come under public glare for allegedly sponsoring gangstar activities.

He succeeded the Late Obol Ubi Inah as the 16th Obol Lopon of Ugep in June 2015 following Obol Inah’s demise and if true, will be succeeding Obol Inah as the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr which has been without one since the passing of Mr. Inah in 2015.

News of his appointment has sent the social media sphere agog as congratulatory messages keep pouring in.

