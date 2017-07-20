Owan-Enoh To Present Mid-Term Scorecard Tomorrow

By Jonathan Ugbal

Senator John Owan-Enoh has announced a town hall meeting with his constituents billed for tomorrow (Friday) where he will present his mid-term scorecard.

The First Term Senator had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress with insiders telling CrossRiverWatch that he has developed new strategies to keep in touch with constituents as the race to the 2019 general elections begin.

It is expected that he will announce his achievements as a legislator in the past 2 years as well as the projects he has brought to the central senatorial district and hopes to still bring.

The event is billed for 12:00 noon at the Jorany Hotel and Resort at Ikom, a post on his official Facebook page said.

Interested participants were advised to contact the following; 08036975697, 08033109245, 08131111300, 0803238 5683, 07056074731, 08039488237, 08037254014, 08064646164

Short Link:

