Police Arrest Man Who Planned Own Abduction In Obudu

By Ushang Ewa

The Police in Benue State have arrested one David Ugeh Ikwen, a native of Ukwel-Obudu community of Obudu local government area of northern Cross River State and an accomplice, weeks after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Mr. Ugeh was arrested alongside his suspected kidnapper after a Police team had tracked them to a Hotel in southern Benue state where he had been hiding for the past two weeks.

Police sources told CrossRiverWatch that Mr. Ugeh had planned his own abduction to extort money from family members.

NGN3Million was demanded as ransom for him and later reduced to NGN2Million.

The duo were on Thursday transferred to the Obudu division of the Nigeria Police Force for onward transit to the state Police headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

CrossRiverWatch findings reveal that members of the popular Ikwen-Ukalibe family in Ukwel-Obudu, where Ugeh hails from, are currently at loss and perplexed over the situation.

The Spokesperson for the Police in Cross River State, ASP Irene Ugbo did not take her call at the time of filing this report.

Short Link:

