Police Question Cross River Youth And Sports Commissioner, Asu Okang Over Shooting Of GEJ In-Law

Asu Okang, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in Cross River State on Monday was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force in Calabar, the state’s capital over the shooting of former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan son in-law, Godswill Edward.

The invitation for questioning followed a petition by Mr. Edward who told CrossRiverWatch on phone that he had submitted names to the Police to aid their investigations into his shooting.

He said that he is suspecting Mr. Asu because of the disagreements and differences they have due to their official responsibilities.

Mr. Asu and Mr. Edward are appointees in the administration of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade with Mr. Edward serving as the Special Adviser on Youth Affairs.

Mr. Asu was grilled by the Police and wrote a statement on the issue.

He confirmed his questioning by the Police over the shooting of Mr. Edward to CrossRiverWatch in a telephone call on Tuesday morning.

He vehemently denied having anything to do with the shooting of Edward saying, “I want to ask what exactly is the reason I will want Prince Edward out of my way? He is from Abi and I am from Etung. He is aspiring for House of Reps. and we are not in the same constituency. I am Commissioner, he is SA. Will I kill him to take his position as Adviser or what exactly will be the reason I will wish Prince Edward dead. No one has told me.

Prince Edward was shot on July 5, 2017 at his State Housing Estate residence in Calabar by unknown gunmen.

