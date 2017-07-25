Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Header Banner

Police Question Cross River Youth And Sports Commissioner, Asu Okang Over Shooting Of GEJ In-Law

In Breaking News, National News, Politics, Reports
Jonathan Ugbal
Share this now

By Jonathan Ugbal

Asu Okang, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in Cross River State on Monday was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force in Calabar, the state’s capital over the shooting of former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan son in-law, Godswill Edward.

The invitation for questioning followed a petition by Mr. Edward who told CrossRiverWatch on phone that he had submitted names to the Police to aid their investigations into his shooting.

He said that he is suspecting Mr. Asu because of the disagreements and differences they have due to their official responsibilities.

Mr. Asu and Mr. Edward are appointees in the administration of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade with Mr. Edward serving as the Special Adviser on Youth Affairs.

Mr. Asu was grilled by the Police and wrote a statement on the issue.

He confirmed his questioning by the Police over the shooting of Mr. Edward to CrossRiverWatch in a telephone call on Tuesday morning.

He vehemently denied having anything to do with the shooting of Edward saying, “I want to ask what exactly is the reason I will want Prince Edward out of my way? He is from Abi and I am from Etung. He is aspiring for House of Reps. and we are not in the same constituency. I am Commissioner, he is SA. Will I kill him to take his position as Adviser or what exactly will be the reason I will wish Prince Edward dead. No one has told me.

Prince Edward was shot on July 5, 2017 at his State Housing Estate residence in Calabar by unknown gunmen.

Share this now
Topics:
CrossRiverWatch Obtains Details Of Stolen CRUTECH Bus
We Have No Fear For 2019 – Ayade Tells New REC As Cross River Gets 73,000 New Voters

You may also read!

Ugep Gangstar War: Botched Police Arrest Of Obol Ofem Ubana In Pictures

Jul 25, 2017 135 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By CrossRiverWatch Admin CrossRiverWatch has obtained pictures of the botched arrest of the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem

Read More...

BREAKING: Police Arrest Obol Lopon Of Ugep Over Gangstar Wars

Jul 25, 2017 334 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By Odey Ojeka A team of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force from Force

Read More...

Bureau De Change Operator Electrocuted In Calabar

Jul 25, 2017 90 0 CommentsBy: Jonathan Ugbal

By Ushang Ewa A 28 year old Bureau De Change (BDC) operator, Mallam Suleiman Zakari was on Monday electrocuted

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now