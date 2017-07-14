Reveal Source Of Funding For Superhighway – NGO Tells Ayade

By Ogar Monday

The Rainforest Resource and Development Center (RRDC) has written Cross River Governor, Senator Benedict Ayade asking him to disclose the source of the planned NGN800 billion funding for the proposed 275kilometers Superhighway.

The letter signed by the Executive Director, Odey Oyama and addressed through the finance commissioner read: “Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN), we write to apply for a certified through (sic) copies of all the documents and/or instruments pertaining to the source of the superhighway project in Cross River State of Nigeria.

“We have however observed that, the true nature and source of funding and/or loan for this huge project has not been disclosed to the federal government of Nigeria, the Cross River State House of Assembly, as well as the entire people of Cross River State of Nigeria on whom the burden of repayment shall rest upon squarely.”

It further read: “If the source is a loan, grant, donation or by the budget of the state, the law requires that the source must be disclosed to the Cross River State House of Assembly for strict scrutiny. But so far there is no evidence that such disclosures have been made.

“Now therefore, in line with the doctrine of Transparency and Accountability, we the Rainforest Resource and Development Center (RRDC), an NGO on environment, development and information delivery, a company limited by guarantee and registered under PART C of the Corporate Affairs Commission, also acting in the capacity of the environmental consultants representing the Okuni community by power of attorney of the indigenous people of Okuni community, do hereby, in our described above , apply for the urgent release of the information requested above in compliance with the subsisting laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

