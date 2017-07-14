Stakeholders Seek Increased Access To Family Planning

By Ogar Monday

CALABAR: Partners and Stakeholders in the population and reproductive health, both in government and non-governmental organizations in Cross River State have called for concerted efforts towards increasing access to family health care services in the state.

This was made known in a joint press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

Speaking, Chief Eze Duruiheoma, Chairman, National Population Commission held that: “In spite of the immense benefits family planning and child spacing is to the individuals and to the nation, there are still wide unmet needs globally and nationally. An estimated 255 million women in developing countries would like to delay or stop childbearing but are not using any method of contraceptives.”

Comparing Cross River with the South South region, Eze said the total fertility rate in Cross River is 5.4 percent as against the zonal average of 4.3% with contraceptive use at 24% as against 28% in the region while unmet needs for family planning stands at 31% as against 22% for the region.

Dr. Yakubu Aliyu of the United Nation Population Fund Agency (UNPFA) on his part stated that to achieve the 2030 SDG goals, the state and indeed the country must invest in family planning, as it reduces 30% of maternal deaths, 1.2 million unintended pregnancies and 4.4 million abortions.

In a similar vein, Jeffrey Adamade, the acting Executive Director of the Mediatrix Development Foundation, said the foundation advocates family planning as it lowers the danger of maternal mortality and leads to an increase in economic growth and other demographic benefits.

Jeffrey held that a woman who is working is more likely to support her family and of course be of lesser burden to the society than one at home and is dependent on the husband.

Short Link:

