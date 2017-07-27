Friday, July 28, 2017
UCTH Staff, Dr. Itoro Kidnapped In Calabar

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Information reaching CrossRiverWatch shows that a medical doctor serving in the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr. Itoro Asanga has been kidnapped.

Dr. Asanga was kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday while preparing for work at Amika Utuk street off Goldie street in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

As at press time, Police authorities could not be reached for comments as calls to the line of the Police Public Relations Officer in the Cross River State command, ASP Irene Ugbo were not taken.

A text message sent to her has not been replied either.

Also, the hospital management is yet to make a statement on the issue.

