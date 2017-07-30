Police Confirm Arrest Of Obol Ofem As Another Dies

By Ogar Monday and Itiunbe Atunka

The Police command in Cross River State have confirmed that the Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana was arrested and taken in for questioning.

“Yes he was arrested and brought in for questioning,” Police spokesperson, ASP Irene Igbo told CrossRiverWatch in a telephone conversation on Saturday where she also confirmed that one Mr. Sampson who was found dead in a gutter on July 10, died as a result of the gang war in Ugep.

ASP Irene said that the Police had received reports that Obol Ofem was arming a gang in Ugep which has been terrorizing the place but has since been released.

“He was arrested for questioning because we suspected him to be the person giving arms to this cultists.

“He was suspected to be a cult member and was arrested for questioning,” she said and disclosed that this happened within the week.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that a detachment of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Force Headquarters in Abuja had failed in arresting Obol Ofem earlier this week following pressure from youths who said it has been unheard of in the history of Ugep.

On Mr. Sampson’s death, she said that: “His death is suspected to be cult related.”

Mr. Sampson was attacked after closing from work at Meza fuelling station located close to ITM Ugep where he served as the manager.

His body was found by farmers.

