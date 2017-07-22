Saturday, July 22, 2017

Ukelle Crisis: Victims Condition Deteriorating Due To Lack Of Medicare (SEE PICTURES)

Jonathan Ugbal
By CrossRiverWatch

The aftermath of the recent Ukelle crisis which left more than 100 people dead and over 14,000 displaced may be felt more in the coming months and years if drastic measures are not taken findings by CrossRiverWatch reveal.

Photographs and X-Ray scans obtained by CrossRiverWatch show victims conditions seriously deteriorating with no information on aid from government or non-governmental organizations.

Some of the victims kept at the Luksana medical center and other clinics and hospitals in Ogoja local government area have been left unattended with some needing plastic surgeries, others bone surgeries to survive with the wounds seriously infected.

Those who suffered gun wounds still have the bullets and pellets buried in their bodies which has caused serious infections, hospital sources who preferred anonymity told our newsroom.

Another victim shot in the stomach region with stitches holding the wound while the bullet remains inside

The communal war which was between Wanihem and Wanikade is the most brutal and fatal of recent with a source in Government House Calabar telling this reporter on Wednesday that there is agitation the victims might be abandoned to their fate after a few media rounds by public office holders with no clear cut strategy at the moment to handle the situation as well as others across the state.

More victims from the Ukelle crisis with infected wounds

CrossRiverWatch had reported that most of the displaced persons in Oju local government area of southern Benue said their means of livelihood were destroyed during the war and no fewer than 10,000 people face the task of starting afresh and rebuilding their communities.

As at press time, two calls to the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. John Inaku did not connect.

X-Ray scan of another victim showing a bullet buried in the arm

