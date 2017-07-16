Tuesday, July 18, 2017

UNICAL Student Suffering From Chronic Kidney Disease Needs 15 Million Naira For Life Saving Operation

Jeremiah Archibong
- Updated
By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Ms. Odiong Matilda Donatus, student of the University of Calabar, English and Literary Studies department is currently battling with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Odiong age 21 in July 2016 was diagnosed with the Chronic Kidney Disease needs fifteen (15) million naira for a kidney transplant.

She has been bed ridden since after her condition got worse according to her doctors; undergoes dialysis on weekly basis to stay alive until the operation is done.

Good spirited individuals who want to help can contact her on 09020631069 or send financial donation to her bank details as follows: Odiong Matilda Donatus, First Bank of Nigeria, account number 3097211285.

Victims Of Calabar Viewing Center Yet To Receive Compensation As Death Toll Rises
Tank Farm Explosion Kills Ten In Calabar

