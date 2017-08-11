11 Finalists To Contest For Pretty Brown Musical Concert Today

By Ushang Ewa

The Pretty Brown Musical Concert will hold today at the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel in Calabar, the Cross River State capital with 11 finalists contesting for the coveted prize.

The event is aimed at encouraging youths to participate in live band activities and form them said the organizer, Senge Menge.

Mr. Menge said that research had shown the younger generation now looks at the live band performances as archaic.

“Over the years, our research had shown that young artistes like to jump on stage and sing and see the live bands as something for the old school.

“This is what we are trying to change with this competition and we have eleven finalists who will compete for the prize,” said Mr. Menge.

The event will kick-off by 5:00PM with a red carpet with the competition lasting between 6 – 7 PM.

The tickets are sold for NGN2,000 for Red, NGN5,000 for VIP and NGN50,000.

