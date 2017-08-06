Sunday, September 03, 2017
Smiley face

6 Die, 1 Injured In Ikom Road Mishap

In Breaking News, Business &Economy, Health, National News, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By David Akate3

At least 6 persons are feared dead in a road mishap involving a Toyota Camry and a trailer at Nkum bridge along the Ikom – Ogoja highway.

The victims were all inside the Toyota saloon car which loaded its passengers from Calabar heading to Ogoja as its destination, CrossRiverWatch gathered with eyewitness accounts suggesting it occurred at about 3PM last Thursday and was caused by an over speeding Toyota picnic heading to Ogoja that had overtaken at the bridge.

Only the driver escaped death with serious injuries said an eyewitness while the other 6 passengers died with the car crashing into a bridge while the trailer crashed into a small scale factory.

Our reporter who visited the scene of the accident observed that the wreckage of the car was still hanging by the shoulder of the bridge, while the trailer, which was severely damaged, substantially destroyed valuables such as machinery and goods in the factory it crashed into.

The trailer crashed into a small scale factory and was severely damaged (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/David Akate)
The Toyota saloon car still hanging at the bridge (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/David Akate)
The bridgehead

The eye witness account also said that officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived the scene promptly and evacuated the corpses.

Narrating his ordeal, the factory owner at the bridge head, Mr. Emmanuel Onu said that he escaped death as the trailer ramped into his shop, when he took to his heels, when he saw it approaching.

He appealed to Government to compensate him as he had lost hundreds of thousands of naira, which he emphasized would affect his employees.

The trailer
Share this now
Topics:
Ayade’s Foreign Investment Drive Yielding Results – Aide
Ayade’s Spokesman, Cross River NUJ Chair, Others Commend Online Journalists

You may also read!

How Ayade Spent Sallah Break Supervising Waste Evacuation

Sep 3, 2017 8 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade on Friday spent the first day of

Read More...

Transport Company Bemoans High Taxes, Threatens To Leave Cross River

Sep 3, 2017 12 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Emmanuel Unah A transportation firm in Cross River, Peace Mass Transit has threatened to leave the state if

Read More...

13 Feared Dead In Renewed Obubra Vs Izzi War

Sep 3, 2017 11 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa At least 13 people are feared killed following renewed hostilities between Ofonatam in Osopong area of

Read More...

One commentOn 6 Die, 1 Injured In Ikom Road Mishap

  • Joe okiteson
    Reply

    i think the authorities concerned should put an eye on these picnic drivers running calabar to ikom and ogoja. they too rough! especially when they are coming back from calabar.

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now