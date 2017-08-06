6 Die, 1 Injured In Ikom Road Mishap

By David Akate3

At least 6 persons are feared dead in a road mishap involving a Toyota Camry and a trailer at Nkum bridge along the Ikom – Ogoja highway.

The victims were all inside the Toyota saloon car which loaded its passengers from Calabar heading to Ogoja as its destination, CrossRiverWatch gathered with eyewitness accounts suggesting it occurred at about 3PM last Thursday and was caused by an over speeding Toyota picnic heading to Ogoja that had overtaken at the bridge.

Only the driver escaped death with serious injuries said an eyewitness while the other 6 passengers died with the car crashing into a bridge while the trailer crashed into a small scale factory.

Our reporter who visited the scene of the accident observed that the wreckage of the car was still hanging by the shoulder of the bridge, while the trailer, which was severely damaged, substantially destroyed valuables such as machinery and goods in the factory it crashed into.

The eye witness account also said that officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived the scene promptly and evacuated the corpses.

Narrating his ordeal, the factory owner at the bridge head, Mr. Emmanuel Onu said that he escaped death as the trailer ramped into his shop, when he took to his heels, when he saw it approaching.

He appealed to Government to compensate him as he had lost hundreds of thousands of naira, which he emphasized would affect his employees.

