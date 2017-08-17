Thursday, August 17, 2017
Smiley face

CALABAR: Garri Thief Escapes As Mob Hunts For Fuel To Roast Him Alive

In Breaking News, Reports
Share this now

By Emma Unah

A twenty five year old man, John Ator, on Wednesday was allegedly caught stealing two basins of garri at the Marian market and was about to be lynched when he dramatically escaped while the mob was hunting for petrol to set him alight.

The man who was caught at the market with two basins of garrri was about to be lynched when he escaped with a tire hung on his neck waiting for fuel.

Ator who is said to have formed the habit of stealing garri from the market was unlucky on Wednesday as he was caught in the act when the traders decided to lay ambush for him.

One of the market managers who pleaded anonymity stated that following reports of frequent garri theft in the market, they decided to lay ambush to find out who the thief was.

“Ninety nine days for the thief, and one day for the owner. That is the case with this young man, John Ator, who is now caught as a garri thief who has been a thorn in the flesh of garri women traders at Marian Market, Calabar as he was caught stealing two basins of garri in one of the shops in the market early hours of this morning (Wednesday), the man stated.

He narrated further that this act of stealing garri which has become a regular occurrence at Marian market without knowing those behind the crime got to its peak when traders began suspecting one another so the market authorities decided to lay ambush for the thief. Fortunately for the traders the thief was caught.

The traders angered by the action of the thief descended on him in their numbers and stripped him naked and hung a used tyre around his neck in readiness to roast him alive but the absence of fuel stalled their action. It was while waiting for fuel that the thief eloped.

A search party was dispatched to comb the neighbourhood to track him but could not locate him.

Share this now
Topics:
Nay! You Are Wrong Mr. Speaker BY DARLINGTON EDEM
To Open A Website In 2017 Is Reverse Engineering – Cross River Assembly Speaker, John Gaul

You may also read!

What Ayade Critics Wont Tell You BY DOMINIC KIDZU

Aug 17, 2017 133 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin There has been a rash of toxic material pouring freely into the social media like August

Read More...

Senator Rose Oko And The Northern Cross River State Debacle BY MIKE NKU ABUO

Aug 17, 2017 129 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin There is no human without one form of impediment or the other whether now, the future

Read More...

The Imperative For Governor Ayade’s Second Term In Office BY TONY UNDIAUNDEYE

Aug 17, 2017 196 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin In Cross River State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remains the most potent and dominant Political

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now