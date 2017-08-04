Calabar Internet Academy To Tutor People On Creating Wealth From The Web

By Roland Enya-Forte

The Calabar Internet Academy (CIA), an after series of The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo Town Hall Meeting is set to train interested participants on how to make wealth and sell their businesses online.

“The CIA is a strategy which will see its participant empowered with the necessary know-how to put their businesses on cyber space,” said Mr. Joshua Firima, the creator of the CIA.

Mr. Firima, a participant in the first Town Hall Meeting said that he aims to help business oriented people take their market to those who need it as the 21st century marketing dynamics are different from those of the 20th century.

“The CIA is a 4-Day Web design boot camp which will provide hands on practical training to design any kind of website like e-commerce websites, church websites, school websites, among others.

“This is imperative given that business in the 21st century has gone past the traditional ‘brick and mortar’ stage and is now ‘cyber’,” said Mr. Joshua.

The boot camp is organized by Zekofilm Integrated Services Limited which is owned by Mr. Joshua who also disclosed that participants will get access to an exclusive support group as well as contract winning proposal templates for corporate marketing.

Interested persons are to visit www.zekofilm.com.ng/CIA to register or visit the Association of Cross River Online Journalists (ACROJ) Secretariat at 2, Ndidem Usang-Iso road by Rabana roundabout.

The forms are sold for NGN7,000 while Students and Teenagers can apply for NGN5,000 which covers workshop materials and refreshments or call 08104775719 for more information.

The program is scheduled for August 9-12, 2017 and is supported by CrossRiverWatch, CalabarBlog, AUSROL Limited amongst others.

