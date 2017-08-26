CALABAR: Mob Burns Church Items After Police Arrest General Overseer, 6 Others For Ritual Killing

By Emmanuel Unah and Jonathan Ugbal

A mob has burnt down the Abua Street Parish of Royal God’s Commandment Ministry International to avenge the alleged abduction of a 1 year old girl on Thursday for rituals in which led to the Police arresting the General Overseer, Pastor Anthony Obo and 6 other persons after an organ suspected to be the kidney of the girl was unearthed in the church.

The church razed by the mob was a shop attached to a building at 6, Abua street and served as a parish until the items were brought out and burnt at midmorning on Friday.

One member of the mob told CrossRiverWatch that one out of the three kidnappers of the girl was caught and confessed the Mr. Obo had sent them and the action was taken to prevent future recurrence.

“The girl was killed and her heart removed and put in a basin to be used for ritual and this was discovered in the pastor’s church so we had to set this place on fire to stop him from coming back to commit havoc again,” the mob member said.

Mr. Obo who hails from Akamkpa is said to have been arrested Thursday afternoon following a tip off by men of the Nigeria Police, Uwanse Division after an organ suspected to belong to 1 year old Ms Success Ime alongside goat heads, dead chicken, male and female effigies, wooden boat, crafted camel among others were unearthed by the Police officers.

The arrest happened at the headquarters of the church at 3, Okon Edak street off Atamunu in Calabar, the Cross River State capital and the Police spokesperson, ASP Irene Ugbo confirmed this to Vanguard and said it was now a case of murder.

Unconfirmed reports suggests that the church at Atamunu was also torched.

“We have arrested seven people, including one Reverend. We discovered a shrine in the church as well as other fetish items, including a fresh human heart, believed to be that of a child.” Irene said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects who are still at large,” said ASP Irene.

Mr. Obo is said to have been a commercial motorcyclist until former Governor Liyel Imoke banned their operations in the southern port city of Calabar and began his ministration in his apartment in Atamunu.

Ms Ime’s grandmother, Arit Ime had told Vanguard that 3:00AM at 8, Okon Edak street when two masked men entered their residence and after initial thoughts that they were robbers, turned out to be kidnappers

“They told us to lie face down or we will be shot. Initially, we thought they were robbers not knowing that they came for my little girl, Success, who was just one year and six months old.

“They took off with her, after which we raised the alarm. In the process, some of our neighbours made phone calls to the Police and one of them was apprehended.

“But as we speak, little Success is nowhere to be found. Part of the items we were told that was discovered included a fresh heart of a little child and we have no doubt that it is hers.”

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the Police while looking for Ms Ime’s assailants, arrested some masked people which blew the case open.

