Cross River Commences Commissioning Of 5 Rural Health Facilities

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has commenced the commissioning of five Primary Health Centers in the state.

The commissioning which began, Monday in Nko community of Yakurr local government area of central Cross River State will span a period of two months said the Director General of the State Primary Health Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu.

Dr. Edu said that the provision of preventive and curative medical services to residents in the state was at the core of the Primary Health Care Under One Roof policy which has as one of its objectives, the provision of at least one functional primary health center in each of the state’s 196 political wards.

She said that the commissioning of the remaining four was in line with the state’s policy direction in health.

The health center commissioned is located in Mkpa village, some 140 kilometers north of the southern port city of Calabar, the Cross River capital and residents commended the state government for its initiative.

The health center is one out of about a dozen commissioned by this administration following completion of either construction or renovation.

But, the past administration had built hundreds of health centers with lack of manpower to fill such which caused decay in infrastructure while communal conflicts led to the destruction of several others.

And, Dr. Edu said that communities must take ownership and take care of government investments in their communities.

She described the vandalization of health facilities during conflicts as barbaric and maintained that the state was tackling the scourge of dearth in manpower by the lifting of the embargo on employment while infrastructure decay was being looked into through the provision of medical equipment by the government, partners, donors and well meaning individuals.

