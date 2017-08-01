Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Cross River Health Commissioner, Inyang Asibong Donates TV Set To ACROJ

By Ogar Monday and Ikwen Atuaka

ACROJ Acting Chairman, Hope Obeten receiving the TV set from the representative of the Commissioner for Health, Nora Mkpanam (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong has donated a television set to the Association of Cross River Online Journalist (ACROJ).

“This will help you in your work,” said Dr. Asibong who was represented by an aide in the ministry, Nora Mkpanam.

Receiving the television set, the acting Chairman of ACROJ and Publisher of CalabarBlog, Mr. Hope Obeten commended Dr. Asibong for the donation and called on other MDA’s, corporate organizations and well meaning Cross Riverians to help the Association achieve its aim of reporting Cross River State to the world.

The donated TV set after installation (Credit: CrossRiverWatch/Jonathan Ugbal)

“Thank you for this donation as it will help us monitor trends around the globe and assist us in multimedia related tasks.

“We have received donations including air conditioning sets, satellite dish and decoder among others but we appeal that other MDA’s, corporate organizations and well meaning individuals support the good job we are doing here.

“We still need items such as office desks, chairs, computers and several other appliances and gadgets to enable us report effectively, stories concerning our dear Cross River State because no one knows our narrative more than ourselves,” said Mr. Obeten.

ACROJ was formed to pool together online media practitioners who are practicing in Cross River State.

