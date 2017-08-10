Cross River To Hold Forum On International Youth Day

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has announced tripartite activities for the 2017 international youth day.

The activities which include an ongoing Twitter discussion with the topic #IYD2017CRS also features radio and television discussions which serve as prelude to the main event scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) August 11, 2017.

The theme of the event is “Youth Building Peace” with a discussion on how to explore “The entrepreneurship potential in the non-oil natural resource sector” a major focus a document released from the ministry of youth and sports development read.

“Cross River’s youths contribution to conflict prevention and transformation needs to be celebrated and we must ensure to continue our acting involvement in maintaining inclusion, social justice, peace and security,” the document read.

However, a quick check on Twitter showed that only one of the partners had tweeted with the trend; Developing Options alongside two other individuals.

What ways do young people promote peace building? Let us know your thoughts and keep posted for the #IYD2017CRS @CusoIntl @UNFPANigeria — Development Options (@DevtOptions) August 7, 2017

#DO is very excited to announce our celebration for #IYD2017CRS in collaboration with @CusoIntl and @UNFPANigeria Stay tuned for discussion! pic.twitter.com/zA6XkbGPXD — Development Options (@DevtOptions) August 9, 2017

Peace have only one definition which is peace. #IYD2017CRS… Team JOSEPH KOGI @ Cuso youlead… pic.twitter.com/Nl7cyB2I7n — jesse Daje jonathan (@jessejonathan09) August 10, 2017

@YouLeadNigeria I'm a youth and I believe my actions can help build peace in my society #IYD2017CRS #YouthBuildingPeace — Oluwadami Opaniyan (@The_Oluwadami) August 10, 2017

The event is convened by the commissioner, Mr. Asu Okang with support from developing partners CrossRiverWatch gathered.

