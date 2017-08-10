Friday, August 11, 2017
Cross River To Hold Forum On International Youth Day

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Government has announced tripartite activities for the 2017 international youth day.

The activities which include an ongoing Twitter discussion with the topic #IYD2017CRS also features radio and television discussions which serve as prelude to the main event scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) August 11, 2017.

The theme of the event is “Youth Building Peace” with a discussion on how to explore “The entrepreneurship potential in the non-oil natural resource sector” a major focus a document released from the ministry of youth and sports development read.

“Cross River’s youths contribution to conflict prevention and transformation needs to be celebrated and we must ensure to continue our acting involvement in maintaining inclusion, social justice, peace and security,” the document read.

However, a quick check on Twitter showed that only one of the partners had tweeted with the trend; Developing Options alongside two other individuals.

The event is convened by the commissioner, Mr. Asu Okang with support from developing partners CrossRiverWatch gathered.

