Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Smiley face

Donald Duke’s Daughter Xerona Gets Engaged To Disc Jockey

In Breaking News, entertainment and lifestyle, International News, National News, Reports
Admin
- Updated
Share this now

By Jonathan Ugbal

Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke has gotten engaged to Beat 99.9 FM Disc Jockey, Derin Phillips.

Mr. Philips better known by his stage name, DJ Caise is the grandson of the late Antonio Deinde Fernandez, a businessman and diplomat who at one time served as the Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations shared 3 photographs of their engagement on Instagram on Monday with two messages.

Love of my life!! A lot of things to be grateful to God for but you remain top of the list 💍 Thank You

A post shared by Derin 'Caise' Phillips (@drcaise) on

Forever yours 💍 To God be all the Glory 🙏🏾

A post shared by Derin 'Caise' Phillips (@drcaise) on

Ms. Duke also did same with one image.

You will forever be my always 💍

A post shared by Xerona Duke (@xerona) on

Xerona was recently called to the New York bar as a lawyer and rendered the National Anthem and State Song at the Cross River at 50 awards night in May 2017 at the Calabar International Convention Center.

She plays the guitar and is a musician while her husband to be got signed to M. I Abaga and Ice Prince Chocolate City Music in 2011 and he since dropped an album with several awards to his name.

The label founded in 2005 by lawyer Audu Maikori alongside Paul Okeugo and Yahaya Maikori, has Hakeem Osagie as its Chairman with M.I as President, who assumed the position in 2015 that led to the return of his brother Jesse Jagz and is home to several top notch artists.

Xerona and DJ Caise after the engagement (Credit: Instagram/drcaise)

Mr. Phillips hosts the “DJ Caise In The Mix” show every Friday from 9PM to Saturday, 7:00AM on Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.

It is still unclear when the duo plan to tie the nuptial knot but, Xerona is in a free falling in love with Mr. Philips as this video recorded at a park in Washington DC and posted on Instagram by her suggests.

Bring your guitar to the park day #FreeFalling 📹: @luccorr

A post shared by Xerona Duke (@xerona) on

Share this now
Topics:
Renewed Gang War Claims Aspiring Councillor, 1 Other In Calabar
Ayade’s Foreign Investment Drive Yielding Results – Aide

You may also read!

DEBT: Creditors Want To Liquidate Tinapa – Cross River Assembly Speaker, John Gaul

Sep 5, 2017 35 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Honorable John Lebo has said creditors

Read More...

Ivara Esu Launches Construction Of Skill Acquisition Center In Obudu

Sep 4, 2017 216 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa Cross River Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu Saturday formally launched the construction of a multipurpose hall

Read More...

Nairabet FC Wins Fourth Comrade Adamade Unity Cup

Sep 4, 2017 149 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal The Nairabet Football Club of Obudu urban on Saturday pipped the Obudu Football Academy to win

Read More...

One commentOn Donald Duke’s Daughter Xerona Gets Engaged To Disc Jockey

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now