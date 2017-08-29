Donald Duke’s Daughter Xerona Gets Engaged To Disc Jockey

By Jonathan Ugbal
Xerona Duke, the eldest daughter of former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke has gotten engaged to Beat 99.9 FM Disc Jockey, Derin Phillips.
Mr. Philips better known by his stage name, DJ Caise is the grandson of the late Antonio Deinde Fernandez, a businessman and diplomat who at one time served as the Permanent Representative of the Central African Republic to the United Nations shared 3 photographs of their engagement on Instagram on Monday with two messages.
Ms. Duke also did same with one image.
Xerona was recently called to the New York bar as a lawyer and rendered the National Anthem and State Song at the Cross River at 50 awards night in May 2017 at the Calabar International Convention Center.
She plays the guitar and is a musician while her husband to be got signed to M. I Abaga and Ice Prince Chocolate City Music in 2011 and he since dropped an album with several awards to his name.
The label founded in 2005 by lawyer Audu Maikori alongside Paul Okeugo and Yahaya Maikori, has Hakeem Osagie as its Chairman with M.I as President, who assumed the position in 2015 that led to the return of his brother Jesse Jagz and is home to several top notch artists.
Mr. Phillips hosts the “DJ Caise In The Mix” show every Friday from 9PM to Saturday, 7:00AM on Beat 99.9 FM in Lagos.
It is still unclear when the duo plan to tie the nuptial knot but, Xerona is in a free falling in love with Mr. Philips as this video recorded at a park in Washington DC and posted on Instagram by her suggests.
