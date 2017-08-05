Face Of Culture Organizers Unveil 8th Edition Itinerary

By Roland Enya-Forte

The organizers of the Obudu Face of Culture International, Mountain Cinema Nigeria (MCN) has unveiled its programs for the 8th edition which sees an addition of new events to the program aimed at celebrating the cultural heritage of the African continent.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Frank Akpeke and made available to CrossRiverWatch said that the events will begin from August 21 through September 2, 2017 and will still feature the annual pageant among others.

“As part of event line up for the 2017 Obudu New Yam Festivals, Mountain Cinema Nigeria is actively engaged in a Cultural Street Carnival, Cultural Dance competition, Face of Culture International contest, Leadership Award of honour, Light of peace, Cultural and peace Talk Show, Exhibition, Football Tournament, Talent Hunt and a lot more.

These events will take place on Sunday 21st August – Saturday 2nd September, 2017.

“As an avowed agent of youth development, this occasion will be an opportunity for the youth to interact and unwind. We are highly confident that given the right sponsorship and support, the event will be talked about globally in no distant time from now,” the statement read.

The statement further stated that MCN which has “Over the years, effectively partnered with the Obudu Local Government Council in the organization of the Annual Face of Culture contest and cultural fiesta in line with our desire to promote our cultural heritage, has the sole aim of: “carrying out community based interventions in event management, film/music production and general entertainment services.

“We are also involved in development of culture and tourism, humanitarian services, youth reorientation and capacity building through advocacy and other mediums.”

The event will climax with the Face of Culture pageant on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Senator Liyel Imoke Civic Centre by 7:00pm the statement added and called on interested participants to call 08033910067.

Also, the statement further solicited for support for the project from government, corporate and well meaning citizens.

Short Link:

