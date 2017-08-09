Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Foundation Donates Power Plant To Tackle HIV Scourge In Ikom

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Aids HealthCare Foundation (AHF) has donated a 13KVA diesel fired power generating plant to the Comprehensive Health Center in Ikom local government area of central Cross River State.

The plant was installed and commissioned last week by the Director General of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu who commended the foundation for its support to “improve services around HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, sensitization, community outreach around Ikom”

The facility, commissioned by the wife of Nigeria’s President, Hajia Aisha Buhari in 2016, serves as the hub in the fight against HIV and AIDS in Ikom and it’s environs.

Mrs. Edu said the Agency did not hesitate to approve their appeal for an office space at the facility, because of their resolve and commitment to work with the state to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

“We have no regrets over the office space relinquish to your organization as part of our own little support for the project to run smoothly” Mrs. Edu said.

Also, she commended their contributions towards primary healthcare revitalization and pointed out that this would boost client influx and patient confidence in the facility.

Earlier, the State Clinical Coordinator of AHF, Dr. Okebugun Andrew said the 13KVA Mikano Generator is an appreciation of their partnership and resolve to improve the health system in Cross River State.

The diesel fired power generating plant (Credit: CRSPHCDA)

He said the AHF is in Cross River to prevent, provide treatment, care and support for people living with HIV/AIDS and are present in Ikom, Etung, Yakurr, Obanliku and Bekwarra.

