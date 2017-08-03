GEJ Inlaw Shooting: Police Release Names Of Arrested Suspects

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State Police command has released few details of four arrested suspects involved in the robbing and shooting of Prince Godswill Edward, Son In-law of Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The Police Commissioner, CP Hafiz Inuwa had paraded them on Wednesday at the command’s headquarters in Calabar, the Cross River State capital where some 23 other suspected criminals were also paraded.

The trio were named as: “Aniah Godwin Ungwagwaje, 18, Akwagiobe Boniface, 22, Adamade John, Ekjuma Ifeanyichukwu, 26 years, were arrested for attacking Prince Godswill Edward of 17 Kasuk Street.

“He was shot on his head and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

CrossRiverWatch had reported that Mr. Edward was trailed by his assailants and shot while returning from a social outing on July 7, 2017.

The Police had on Monday told our Correspondent on phone that the suspects were yet to be arraigned as investigation was ongoing.

Also, CP Inuwa said a total of five locally made pistols, one Makarov pistol, one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver, ten handsets and NGN268,000 was recovered from hoodlums in the period under review.

