Health Minister, Isaac Adewole Breaks Ground For AyadeCare Referral Hospital In Calabar

By Archibong Jeremiah and Ushang Ewa

Nigeria’s minister for health, Professor Isaac Adewole Monday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ayadecare referral hospital in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The facility will be located at the section of the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan bypass, next to the Thai Africa Rice City project which has now been christened the Senator Ben Ayade industrial boulevard.

Mr. Adewole expressed delight at the design of the project which he said will go a long way to help the state, and in extension, the country achieve its goals in the health sector.

This formed part of his itinerary for a 2-day working visit to the state where he is billed to attend the maiden Cross River State Health Summit organized by the state ministry of health.

The theme of the summit is: “Translating Health Policy and Plans Into Action.”

The minister accompanied by the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu later visited the Calabar Pharmaceutical company which is under construction and praised the level of work ongoing.

He was later hosted to a dinner at the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel and will attend the summit which holds today (Tuesday).

CrossRiverWatch government house correspondent, Jonathan Ugbal reports that the health commissioner, Dr. Inyang Asibong had in a presentation to the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade disclosed that one Ayadecare referral hospital will be built in each of the 18 local government areas of the state.

“This will also help us in ensuring that our people get access to quality health care as envisaged in the Ayadecare,” she said.

Ayadecare is the sobriquet for the State Health Insurance Scheme which was launched earlier in the year with pomp and when fully implemented, will see the working class and those above 18 pay a premium of NGN1,000 per month to cater for themselves and those below 18 as well as the aged.

The facilities were also tagged “Ayadecare centers.”

