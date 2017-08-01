Tuesday, August 01, 2017
I Am Not Against Cultism – Asu Okang

The Cross River State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Asu Okang has said that he is not against cultism.

Mr. Okang stated this while addressing students at a public lecture organized by the Students Union Government of the University of Calabar, as part of the activities to mark it’s 42nd Students Week celebration where he voiced his support for cultism but kicked against youths raising arms against each other.

“I am not against cultism because it offers you an opportunity to associate and make friends, what I am against is the raising of arms against each other,” Mr. Okang said.

He went on to disclose that the state in partnership with European Union (EU) funded Arms Proliferation Program is ongoing to rid the state of unlawful possession and use of arms.

Youths who indulge in criminal activities like armed robbery, gangsterism, and kidnapping should key into the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms and Light Weapons Disarmament Project and surrender their weapons to enable government help them get sustainable lives Mr. Okang advised.

Also, he appealed to the youths not to subject themselves to life in the creeks that has no value, but suffering and fear.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that the
Presidential Committee in Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOMSALW) recently launched the disarmament program of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the European Union (EU) in the West African sub region.

The committee is headed by the Cross River Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu.

The ECOWAS – EU SALW is an initiative of the ECOWAS commission seeking to encourage Civilian disarmament at community level and to provide an alternative livelihood as well as micro projects to individuals who voluntarily surrender their arms under this initiative and the communities from which weapons will be discovered.

