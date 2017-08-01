I Was Voted Least Likely To Succeed – TV Host Frank Edoho Tell UNICAL Students

By Grace Orok and Obeten Godfrey

Frank Edoho, the host of TV show; ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ has said that he was voted the least likely to succeed while leaving school but has managed to turn his life around.

Mr. Edoho stated this while addressing undergraduates of the University of Calabar in a public lecture organized by its Student’s Union Government as part of activities for the student week where he charged students not to underrate themselves or allow themselves be underrated.

“I was voted the least likely person to succeed in life in my class, no body believed in me and my abilities, my mother was the only person who believed in me,” he said and urged them to develop their talents.

“Never look down on yourself, shun discrimination against any one’s talent or gift, believe in yourselve; there is no limit to what you can achieve,” said Mr. Edoho who commended the infrastructural development of the institution since he left at the turn of the century.

He disclosed that he graduated in 1998 as a Malabite and did not wait for opportunities or white collar job, but went for opportunities and advised them to be ready to take up opportunities that may come their way instead of folding their hands to wait for white collar jobs, as the government may not do anything for them.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Zana Akpagu who declared the event open said his cardinal priority is students based and warned them to desist from vices that will mar their academic goal but stay on their toes as they challenges they face will help shape their future.

He said the idea of the student’s week was to create an opportunity for them to interact, socialize, learn and also have fun because: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

He highlighted some of his administration’s achievement. He said that: “Forty projects are ongoing in the University, some of which are Hostels, Administrative blocks and many other infrastructural projects.”

Also, the announcer of the Big Brother Naija program, Ejike said that his coming to Cross River was a homecoming as he had lived in the state before.

He further said that there is something unique and spectacular about Malabites and Malabresses, because they have made the change in the institution.

The theme for this year’s edition of the lecture was: Creativity and National Development and aims at unculcating the spirit of creativity in the minds of Nigerian undergraduates through the vast opportunities made available via positive thinking and utilising the internet for job creation.

Attendees were thrilled to comic performance by top comedians in the state.

