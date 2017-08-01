Interested In Becoming A Reporter? CrossRiverWatch Calls For Applications

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

CrossRiverWatch, is an online media organization in Cross River State which focuses on socio-political issues in the state.

We are inviting applications from young persons across the 18 local government areas of the state who have chosen a career path, or are passionate about journalism and news writing, to be trained as reporters.

CrossRiverWatch will be celebrating its 5th anniversary on August 27, 2017 and was borne out of a vision to ensure Cross River State is widely reported with a Cross River perspective.

We have won several awards as the best and most read online media house in the state, with acknowledging calls from Cross Riverians at home in the diaspora.

We are on a mission to ensure the Cross River conversation continues and bears positive fruits through journalism as well as fighting corruption.

This task can only be succesful with the help of more reporters who will cover a wider array of topics, hence the call for new reporters.

Interested persons should send their Applications to the E-mail: [email protected]

