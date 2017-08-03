Minimum Service Package For PHCs Will Play Key Role In AyadeCare – Betta Edu

By CrosssRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has concluded a workshop for Development of State Minimum Service Package (MSP) for Primary Healthcare.

During the workshop, stakeholders in the State Health Sector shared their views on the successful development of the work plan and the positive effect that the package will bring for the health sector in the state.

The Agency says this package is to serve as the basis for basic health care services and capitation during implementation of Ayadecare.

While addressing participants, Dr Betta Edu said areas worked on during the course of the workshop are Infrastructure, Human Resources, Essential drugs, Commodities and Equipment, IEC and Community social marketing which are very essential for the speedy development of Primary healthcare in the State.

She urge every participant to take the workshop very serious and come out with a workable document for the State as they prepare to launch AYADECARE by October.

Meanwhile some key players and stakeholders in the health sector lend their voices to the development of the MSP plan in the State.

Dr Joseph Bassey, Permanent Secretary Cross River State Ministry of Health said Cross River State is in a very fast forwarding match to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

He said the MSP was in consonant with the AYADECARE as insuring PHC for the people will amount to improved healthcare service package for Cross Riverians.

Speaking on behalf of SACA, Mrs Rosemary Nyambi, said much work is to be done for revitalization of Primary Health Care in the State while lauding the Agency for categories of expatriate selected for the Workshop by calling them remnants of Ransome Kuti; the father of Primary Healthcare in Nigeria.

She noted that healthcare services must get to people at the thick forests and with this package, AYADECARE will be a huge success.

Mr Gregory Adam head of Civil Society Organization for Primary Healthcare under one roof said it has always been the wish of the CSOs to know what services people are supposed to get from health facilities across the State.

He said the Agency will continue to enjoy the support of CSOs.

Also Speaking, former S.A Community Health, Dr Iyam Ugot said minimum service package was inevitable at this period of time as achieving universal healthcare coverage will not be successful without the MSP.

Dr Ugot noted that one important thing that will help the revitalization of PHCs in the state is supportive supervision of Primary Healthcare across the state.

