My Husband Sold Our 2 Year Old Son For 150,000 – Calabar Housewife

By Ushang Ewa

The Police command in Cross River State on Wednesday paraded one Mr. Abraham Moses Udoh who stole his two years old son and allegedly sold him off to another woman.

Mr. Moses was arrested when his housewife, Mrs. Esther Abraham had reported to the Police that her husband who was behaving strangely had beaten her up after asking about the whereabouts of their child.

The couple were residing at 2, Amika Utuk street in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

“I reported to the police because I left the boy with my husband and went to the market and when I returned, my husband and the boy were not in the house and when I asked where my child was, he beat me up,” Mrs. Esther said.

Udoh who was paraded by the Cross River Police Commissioner, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa with twenty six other criminals said he sold his son for NGN150,000 because he was facing a lot of hardship.

Udoh who said he has six children said he sold the boy because he could not raise money to feed the children since he had no job.

“I sold Elisha to one woman who reside in Uyo for the sum of 150,000 and I do not know her name. I was facing a lot of hardship and no food for my children and so I had to sell him to feed the rest,” Udoh said.

He said he had spent NGN20,000 out of the money before his wife went to the Uwanse Police Station to lay a report prompting the police to swoop on him and arrest him and recover the remaining NGN130,000.

