Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Odey Adamade Unity Cup To Commence August 15

Admin
By Otto-Obong Clement

The fourth edition of the Odey Adamade unity football competition will kick off August 15, 2017 a statement from the organization says.

The 17 day event is scheduled to feature 20 teams, 2 each from the 10 wards in Obudu local government area with the grand finale billed for September 1, 2017.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the organizing committee, Undeshi David said the competition format of a knockout will be maintained.

The organizers also solicited for partnership from well meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support the competition as they hope to develop a sustainability plan and framework.

