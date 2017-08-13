One Shot In Renewed Obudu – Tiv War

By Jonathan Ugbal

A primary school teacher, Akomaye Betiang, has been shot in the hand following renewed conflicts between the Bette community in Obudu local government area of northern Cross River State and the Tivs in Vandeikya local government area of southern Benue state.

Mr. Betiang was shot Friday morning sources told CrossRiverWatch while tending to his farm located not far from the River Aya which the Bette people say is the boundary between both villages.

The renewed conflict is said to have began on Thursday and is the third time in less than 2 years since the problem degenerated to a full blown war about a decade ago.

Our Correspondent reports that the Abonkib clan of the Bette community which owns most of the land close to the area under contention said they had cleared a swamp to cultivate rice only to discover the next day that the Tivs had already planted rice seedlings.

This led to a face off which degenerated into a gun battle.

It is currently unclear what the situation is as CrossRiverWatch is yet to get comments from both warring sides with Mr. Betiang said to be receiving treatment at a private facility in Obudu.

UPDATE: It will be recalled that in January 2017, CrossRiverWatch had reported that renewed hostilities between both sides had left one Mr. Placidus critically injured in Obudu.

The war returnees also had a face off with men of the Nigerian Army who attempted to seize their weapons at Girls Secondary School.

This had been preceded by a near renewal of hostilities following umisinformation from law enforcement agecies in Obudu in May 2016.

Short Link:

