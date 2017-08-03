Thursday, August 03, 2017
Police Parade Kidnappers Of Hit FM CEO, Patrick Ugbe In Calabar

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Cross River State Police command has paraded 2 kidnappers who abducted the Chief Executive Officer of Hit 95.9 FM Calabar.

Mr. Ugbe, who served as Chief Press Secretary, Information and Orientation Commissioner as well as Youth and Sports Development Commissioner under the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke was kidnapped on June 1, 2017 while at the burial of a relative in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

He was released 2 days later on June 3, 2017 with no information concerning whether a ransom was paid.

But, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hafiz Inuwa paraded 2 (unnamed) suspected to have abducted him on Wednesday among 25 other criminals.

