Rehabilitation Works Begin On Collapsed New Netim Section Of Calabar – Odukpani Highway

By Ushang Ewa

Photographs obtained by CrossRiverWatch show that rehabilitation work has begun on the New Netim section of the Calabar – Odukpani road.

Unconfirmed information suggests this followed interventions from the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru and the Chairman, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that the road may collapse totally after rains had washed away portions of a culvert at Pamol in Odukpani local government area, a few kilometers from Calabar, the state’s capital.

The situation which was first discovered in 2014 was left unheeded as efforts to rehabilitate were stalled due to the elections in 2015.

A diversion was created but was never used as contractors abandoned site a few weeks later with lots of lives lost.

Adewale, a commercial driver told our correspondent that he lost four family members there.

“As we were removing their corpses from the mud, we saw the decomposing body of another person who no one knew was there.

“People have been saying that so many others have died in that place with no one knowing and it may be true because there is some wreckage that no one can comprehend where it came from. I saw that while evacuating the corpses of family members,” he said.

Also, recently there have been calls for the rehabilitation of the road with CalabarBlog and Calabar24.com reporting that the state capital may soon be cut off from the rest of the state.

In the same report, CrossRiverWatch mentioned that another failed section caused by erosion at the Akpet Central axis of the Calabar – Ikom highway will soon cut off part of the central and northern Cross River, from the south.

Short Link:

