The Imperative For Governor Ayade’s Second Term In Office BY TONY UNDIAUNDEYE

In Cross River State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), remains the most potent and dominant Political Party holding sway the machinery of government and controlling all the eighteen Local Government Councils in the state.

The Party recorded this great success since the commencement of Democratic rule in the country in 1999.

As it were, the first Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Donald Duke of Efik extraction in the Southern senatorial district of the state led the Party to it’s first victory with an overwhelming support from the entire people of the state, the South, Central and the Northern senatorial districts.

Agreeably, the victory ushered in a new era of political understanding and brotherhood in which all the members of PDP saw themselves as a family, committed to improve the quality of life of all Cross Riverians.

More so, his leadership was marked by landmark achievements in infrastructural development and the provision of other basic necessities of life.

Underlying this success story is the Party’s power rotation formula which it adopted as a political strategy to strengthen it’s democratic practice and ensure cohesion within the party.

Essentially, it is to ensure that no section of the state clings to power for more than the agreed two tenure of eight years enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

This understanding is not peculiar to Cross River State alone but was adopted by PDP controlled States in the country.

Thus since 1999, the People of Cross River State have continued to witness the peaceful transfer of power from one Governor to another in line with the spirit of the agreement.

A cursory look at the tenure enjoyed by the past holders of the office since 1999 in the state is as follows; His Excellency, Mr Donald Duke, southern senatorial district 8years (1999-2007), His Excellency, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Central senatorial district 8years (2007-2015) while the incumbent, Sen (Prof) Ben Ayade, Northern senatorial district is yet to exhaust his first tenure of four years.

It is against this background coupled with the superlative performance of Governor Ben Ayade since his assumption of office in May, 2015 that we unequivocally call on Cross Riverians to return him to office as Governor, come 2019.

Already, Governor Ben Ayade has been inundated with calls from well meaning Cross Riverians to fly the PDP flag come 2019, most of them insisting that there is no vacancy in Cross River State Government House.

Unarguably, many discernable minds in the PDP family in the state see the power rotation formula and it’s success in the state as an affirmation of political equity that has over time distinguished Cross River State from many other States in the country as a paradigm of Democracy.

2019 should therefore not make a difference given the fact that the people of Northern senatorial district have over time, paid the price of patience and support by contributing immensely in electing into office Governors of the state from other Senatorial districts who enjoyed their two term tenures of eight years.

Indeed, we must not allow ill advised social media surrogates and political lobbyists change or try to redefine the character of our politics.

More so, we must do away with all manner of politics that seeks to tear us apart and erect walls between us as a United people of decent orientation.

This therefore puts a burden on us to perfect the union and understanding in the party and establish an unyielding faith in the leadership of Governor Ben Ayade who still has a lot to offer to the people of the state now and in the years ahead.

Again, as Cross Riverians in the PDP fold, if we must sustain our victory come 2019, we must continue to march on the path chosen for the party by it’s past leaders who won victory and brought honor to the party in all the elections in the state.

Indeed a march for a more just, more equal, more free, more caring and more prosperous Cross River State. After all, we are all tied together in a single garment of destiny.

Senator Prof. Ben Ayade should remain central in our minds as we approach 2019. He has all it takes; the swag, the panache, the integrity and the intellectual audacity to lead the state to the much expected economic freedom and social liberty.

We have enough evidence to justify a second term for the Governor given his good works, his vision, compassion and political sagacity.

Tony Undiaundeye is the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Public Affairs

