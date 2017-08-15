Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Town Hall Meeting With Legor Idagbo In Pictures

By Ogar Monday and Edem Desmond

Stakeholders have charged youths to ensure that the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill is implemented to the core and that political parties enshrine it in their constitutions as a safe protocol to ensure the legislation does see the light of day.

Mr. Legor Idagbo who represents the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Mr. John Lebo, the Speaker of the Cross River House of Assembly gave this charge Monday, in Calabar the Cross River State capital during the third quarterly town hall meeting of The Dialogue with Agba Jalingo where they were both guests.

Mr. Lebo said that he supports the removal of the age barrier but was critical of the mindset youths had towards the bill and highlighted grey areas in the bill.

He pointed out that age barrier is still operational in the constitutions of the political parties adding that Independent candidacy will also be helpful for youths where there is a financial war chest for the candidate.

More details later…

Below are images from the event: Photographs by Oto-Obong Clement

© The Dialogue With Agba Jalingo 2017
