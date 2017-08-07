We Have Rehabilitated 3,201 Potholes In Cross River – Oqua Edet

By Obeten Godfrey

The Director General of the Cross River State Road Maintenance Agency (CR-ROMA) Mr. Oqua Edet Oqua has said that the Agency has rehabilitated 3,201 portholes in the state.

He made this known during a telephone conversation on the weekly topical issues program, the Dialogue with Agba Jalingo on Hit 95.9 Fm Calabar.

Mr Oqua said that irrespective of the fact that there have been lean and limited resources in the state, the Agency has filled up 3,201 portholes in the state in line with its zero porthole tolerance policy.

The CR-ROMA boss said 104 roads were constructed in 2009, and that the Agency has worked on three thousand pot holes since 2015 when the present management of CR-ROMA was constituted.

He argued that the maintenance of federal roads is solely the responsibility of the federal government, and lamented that the federal government has paid limited attention to federal roads in the state, which has caused roads in the state to deteriorate to the worst state.

However, he said that there is a synergy between the Federal Ministry of Works, FERMA and CR-ROMA as regards to road rehabilitation and maintenance in the state.

On the gully erosion at Odukpani, which has recently caused public outcry by commuters and concerned citizens in the state, Mr. Oqua said the Governor has given orders for immediate commencement of work on the bypass end of the road, initially proposed by the immediate past adminstration.

Also, Mr. Oqua disclosed that three companies have been contracted to handle road maintenance in the state with the agency armed with NGN300 million to carry out road maintenance with NGN100 million to be spent on each senatorial district.

The publisher of Calabar24.com.ng, Mr. Richard Odu who broke the story that rehabilitation work had commenced on the Pamol gully erosion site said that it was been carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works in collaboration with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

This, he said will clear the air on news making the rounds that it was been handled by the NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

There has been a public outcry on the collapse and deterioration of road network in the state, particularly the gully erosion at the Pamol axis of the Calabar – Odukpani highway, which has chopped off a great portion of the road.

Short Link:

