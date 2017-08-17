What Ayade Critics Wont Tell You BY DOMINIC KIDZU

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

There has been a rash of toxic material pouring freely into the social media like August rainfall in Calabar.

The astonishing rapidity and regularity of this literary genre is surprising even to the casual onlooker and raises fresh questions as to the raison d’etre for this season of hate, and envy, and spite that aims to paint a plaster devil out of genuine human, honest and progressive effort.

A literature, spread ever so widely, such as it has been, and directed at Professor Ben Ayade’s governorship. To demean, to subtract, to repudiate, even to disavow all the effort of this government and bedevil in entirety, the person of the governor, his immediate family and the entire corpus of his preoccupation for these two tortuous years.

I will not, shall not, can not condemn honest and progressive criticism that points out loopholes, or indeed offers alternative blueprints to help steer the ship of state over these turbulent times to a safe berth. Nor shall I enter into disputation with those who provide, proffer or avail to government, the ways and means to achieve the greater good for the greater number of the masses of our people. Intellectual nobility should ordinarily prevent me from such faux pas.

But I shall and do intend to earnestly respond, without high – wire emotions and warped sensibilities, but in all good conscience and in due consideration of facts, in naked form for the benefit of the discerning public, the good of the people and the safety of our democracy.

This is in order to prevent the historical damage that could, and has often occurred, when good people keep silent in the din and canter of lies.

We are at a critical juncture in our history, where silence can not be golden. The judgement of truth and facts must be enforced. Therefore must we speak out as forcefully as is decent and as truthfully as is factual. To do any less will be a stunning abdication of moral example and leadership.

The concert of countervening writers and critics who accuse Governor Ayade of performing under par have regaled us all of what Ayade was expected to do, which he is said not to have done.

Under a constitutional democracy, they are free to pontificate as they choose and to express themselves fully within the remit of the law. I respect that. My own mission is to also tell the public what he has done, on the other hand, which they have not, and will never tell you. And we are talking about just two years and two months only!

# Settled all outstanding issues and arrears in the Judiciary that were on ground before he took office.

# Pays subvention of about 169,000,000 to Cross River University of Technology monthly.

# Has paid all severance and entitlements of chairmen, councillors and appointees of local government who served between 2014-2017, while plans are afoot to pay same to the outstanding batch preceding the last set.

#Pays monthly subvention to College of Education, Akamkpa.

# Has commenced a massive social housing project in Bakassi.

# Is driving exploration works in hydro carbon energy.

# Dualization of Okuku – Abakpa junction road which is 35 per cent completed.

# Constructing Onicha Farm – Boje bridge.

# Constructing the East – West road to link the two constituencies of Boki at last.

# Linking public power supply from Benue state to Obudu at last.

# Deep Seaport structural designs on going.

# Calapharm pharmaceutical factory, 90 per cent completed.

#Hydrographic studies completed.

# EIA of Super Highway approved by the scrupulous federal authorities.

# Garment factory completed.

# Massive rice seedlings plant on going.

# Cocoa processing plant on going.

# Okuku high tech rice meal on going.

# Wind and solar power plant in Obudu already designed.

# Obanliku new city construction works on going.

# Biase road project on going.

# Akamkpa road project on going.

# Calas Vegas City construction on going.

# Completed the Calabar International Conference Centre.

# Has been containing and finding lasting solutions to various boundary challenges around the state.

# Renovation of 240 primary schools across the state.

# Construction of Canadian International School on going.

# Construction of an independent power plant which is 95 per cent completed.

# Provided jobs for thousands of Cross Riverians some of whom have been jobless after more than ten years of graduation.

# Pays salaries and pensions of civil servants promptly every month, when most states are several months behind.

I can go on and on and on reeling out the the good works of the governor, but these are just the ones I am able to pluck out of my hat insitu. And all of these in two years! Two years lacerated with substantial irritations of legal battles going right up to the Supreme Court.

If all these attacks on the person and Administration of Governor Ayade are the new face of politics in Cross River state then we are entering a dark and dank phase in our development.

Ayade became governor through politics, but he came along with class, a clear head and a business mindset. For him, this is time for work, folks.

For politics, dateline is certainly 2019, so hold your untruths for now, we are keeping our gunpowder dry.

Even though he has ordered all appointees of government and media aids not to respond to these critics, the remit of attacks that permeates the social media today disavows all good politics and all good conscience and must not be allowed! to go on unanswered.

Hussein Bolt did not finish his race the other day in London, Ayade will finish his, for sure.

And in the fullness of four years plus four, we can look back at where we shall be and then award weights and measures.

Before then, people, let’s give him a break and follow his momentum.

Dominic Kidzu was General Manager of the State owned Newspaper Corporation, Nigerian Chronicle

