Women Are The Strength Of Nigeria – Linda Ayade

By Our Reporter

Dr. Linda Ayade, the wife of Cross River State Governor has said that women are the strength of Nigeria.

Dr. Ayade stated this while addressing her colleagues in the forum of wives of governors 2017 August meeting held earlier this week in Owerri, the Imo state state capital.

She said that the numerous challenges plaguing the country will be resolved amicably, sustainably and faster if women were allowed to step into them.

The theme for the meeting organized by the wife of the Imo state Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha was: Women; Building Bridges Across the Niger.

And, Mrs Okorocha who spoke earlier shared a similar stance to that of Mrs. Ayade.

She said the strength of the society laid in the unity of its people and women were by nature designed to build bridges between husbands and children, communities, states and the larger society.

She urged women to fortify their bridges of friendship by embracing unity, love and mutual understanding.

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Hajia Aisha Buhari commended the idea of the meeting and pledged to continuously promote the health and wellbeing of children and the less privileged.

The wives of Governors of Abia, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Benue, Zamfara, Borno, Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Lagos states, amongst others were also in attendance.

