Youths Form Less Than 5% Of Those Perpetrating Violence – Asu Okang

By Ogar Monday

Youths have been advised to channel their energy into productive ventures to better their lives and the society as a means to curbing violence says the Cross River Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Asu Okang.

Mr. Okang gave the charge Friday in Calabar during an event to mark the 2017 International Youth Day where he said the youth form less than 5 percent of those perpetrating violence.

“Cross Riverians are very civilized even in the midst of lack not to engage in social vices. Our young people barely form 5% of the total number of perpetrators of violence,” Mr. Okang said.

The Commissioner therefore urged those still involved in violence to key into the amnesty program support by the European Union and voluntarily submit their weapons.

The Chairman of the Cross River Chapter of the Nigerian Youth Council (NYC), Mr. Ndiyo Ndiyo said that it was the duty of the NYC to support the Government when it is doing right and criticize the government when it is going astray to help change its course, but quickly added that the youths must be peaceful and have their life sorted out to be able to do that.

Also, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu encouraged the youths present to shun drugs as it will do them no good but harm their kidneys and lungs.

She tasked youths to work towards developing themselves and properly position themselves for the opportunities ahead for them.

