Sunday, August 13, 2017
Smiley face

Youths Form Less Than 5% Of Those Perpetrating Violence – Asu Okang

In Breaking News, entertainment and lifestyle, International News, National News, Politics, Reports
Admin
Share this now

By Ogar Monday

Youths have been advised to channel their energy into productive ventures to better their lives and the society as a means to curbing violence says the Cross River Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Asu Okang.

Mr. Okang gave the charge Friday in Calabar during an event to mark the 2017 International Youth Day where he said the youth form less than 5 percent of those perpetrating violence.

“Cross Riverians are very civilized even in the midst of lack not to engage in social vices. Our young people barely form 5% of the total number of perpetrators of violence,” Mr. Okang said.

The Commissioner therefore urged those still involved in violence to key into the amnesty program support by the European Union and voluntarily submit their weapons.

The Chairman of the Cross River Chapter of the Nigerian Youth Council (NYC), Mr. Ndiyo Ndiyo said that it was the duty of the NYC to support the Government when it is doing right and criticize the government when it is going astray to help change its course, but quickly added that the youths must be peaceful and have their life sorted out to be able to do that.

Also, the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu encouraged the youths present to shun drugs as it will do them no good but harm their kidneys and lungs.

She tasked youths to work towards developing themselves and properly position themselves for the opportunities ahead for them.

Share this now
Topics:
International Youth Day 2017: Bakassi On My Mind BY FRANK EDIMA

You may also read!

RIGHT OF REPLY: Ayade’s Aide Fires Back At Pa Philemon Ugbeche

Aug 13, 2017 151 0 CommentsBy:

By CrossRiverWatch Admin Re: Ayade and Hosea 8:7, Being a rejoinder to Philemon Ugbeche’s article. Titus 2:2 Older men

Read More...

One Shot In Renewed Obudu – Tiv War

Aug 13, 2017 114 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Jonathan Ugbal A primary school teacher, Akomaye Betiang, has been shot in the hand following renewed conflicts between

Read More...

11 Finalists To Contest For Pretty Brown Musical Concert Today

Aug 11, 2017 146 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ushang Ewa The Pretty Brown Musical Concert will hold today at the Transcorp Metropolitan hotel in Calabar, the

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now