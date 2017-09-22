CALABAR KILLER COPS: Judgement To Be Delivered On Monday 2nd November 2017

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar, under his Lordship, Justice Ogbojo Ogar has ruled that judgement on the case of extra judicial killing of late Derek Maurice Ben and five others will be delivered on the 2nd of November 2017 at 9am.

Derek Maurice and others were killed on April 17th, 2014 by fourteen sacked policemen attached to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The date for judgement was taken on Thursday 21st of September 2017, when the court convened and adopted the address prepared by the State Prosecution Council.

It would be recalled that on the 4th July, 2014 CrossRiverWatch revealed how the late Derek Maurice Ben and five others were extra judicially killed on 17th April, 2014 while in detention.

Also CrossRiverWatch investigation revealed how their corpses were sold for eleven thousand (11, 000) naira each, to the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Anatomy department by the 14 dismissed Policemen.

The 14 accused include three senior officers dismissed after appearing before the Police Service Commission that sat in Abuja, the trio include: DSP Horsfall Ntinefruo, ASP Etim Anoke and ASP Raphael Ewah.

The 11 junior Officers who were dismissed after facing the Police orderly room trial are: Insp. Erienekpa Fireman, Sgt. Anyin Gregory, Sgt. Lawrence Egbe, Cpl. Okay Onyama, Sgt. Anthony Idoko, Cpl. Unyime Jumbo, Cpl. Edidiong Jeremiah, Insp. Gershom Isotuk, Sgt. Okili Akpokabowei, Cpl. Afam Michael, and Cpl. Patrick Kokei.

