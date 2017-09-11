Cross River APC Holds Thanksgiving For FG Appointments For Indigenes, Safe Return Of PMB

By CrossRiverWatch Admin
Leaders, stakeholders and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State converged at the St L’wanga Catholic Church in Essien town Calabar to praise God for President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return to the country in good health.
The party also said the thanksgiving was very necessary in order to thank God for giving the President the love to give many indigenes of the state key federal appointments since inception of the administration.
Chairman of NDDC and former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba who spoke on behalf of other key national figures present said Buhari has done so much for the state than any other government, and was willing to do even more.
This according to him, is because the president told him that not only did he start his military career in Obudu, Cross River State but that he has derived much goodwill from the state.
He apologized to the President for the ill treatment meted out to him allegedly by the PDP when he was in Calabar to campaign before the 2015 presidential election.
National Vice Chairman of the party for South-South, Hilliard Eta, said whereas detractors and opposition had written off the President, they did not know what was in God’s mind.
“We are profoundly happy and grateful to God for granting good health to our President to the shame of those who wished him death. Also, we are most grateful for federal appointments given to our people. The only way to properly show gratitude is to deliver this state to APC in 2019”, he emphasised.
John Ochala, the acting state chairman of the party said that the thanksgiving was inevitable in order to begin to defray their indebtedness to the President for his generosity to the state.
WE HAVE NO OPTION THAN TO SUPPORT PRESIDENT BUHARI,COMPARE 16YRS OF PDP WHICH WE DID NOT HAVE THIS KIND OF FAVOUR EXCEPT WOMAN AFFAIR MINISTER APPOINTMENT.
appointments that you are only using for the benefits of your selves and family members while others are suffering and dieing of hunger. you will deliver the state to APC in 2019, come and deliver!