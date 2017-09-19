Ember Months: Police Release Numbers To Public In Calabar

By Ushang Ewa

The Cross River State Police Command has released the numbers of the police divisions under the Calabar area command for use by the members of the public.

This is aimed at curbing crime and other eventualities often associated with the last four months of the year the Police said in a letter addressed to media houses in Calabar recently.

It read: “The Cross River State Police command wish to intimate members of the public that,in her effort to render quality services in this ember months, the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa has provided help lines in case of any emergency as follows:

CRS Command Control Room – 08133568456/07053355414

Area Command Calabar – 08033914677

DPO Efut – 08034089628

DPO Akim – 08035958106

DPO Atakpa – 08037206327

DPO A Division – 07030381353, 0808071154

DPO B Division – 08066064045

DPO State Housing – 08032736220

DPO Fed Housing – 08037940576

DPO EPZ – 08037940576

DPO Ikpa Omin – 08054533354, 08065312444

DPO Odukpani – 08036193912

DPO Akpabuyo – 08089001332

DPO Bakassi – 08027537129

O/C SARS – 07031182216, 0805636643

O/C Anti-Robbery – 08023433187”

