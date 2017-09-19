By Ushang Ewa
The Cross River State Police Command has released the numbers of the police divisions under the Calabar area command for use by the members of the public.
This is aimed at curbing crime and other eventualities often associated with the last four months of the year the Police said in a letter addressed to media houses in Calabar recently.
It read: “The Cross River State Police command wish to intimate members of the public that,in her effort to render quality services in this ember months, the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa has provided help lines in case of any emergency as follows:
CRS Command Control Room – 08133568456/07053355414
Area Command Calabar – 08033914677
DPO Efut – 08034089628
DPO Akim – 08035958106
DPO Atakpa – 08037206327
DPO A Division – 07030381353, 0808071154
DPO B Division – 08066064045
DPO State Housing – 08032736220
DPO Fed Housing – 08037940576
DPO EPZ – 08037940576
DPO Ikpa Omin – 08054533354, 08065312444
DPO Odukpani – 08036193912
DPO Akpabuyo – 08089001332
DPO Bakassi – 08027537129
O/C SARS – 07031182216, 0805636643
O/C Anti-Robbery – 08023433187”
2 commentsOn Ember Months: Police Release Numbers To Public In Calabar
This information should have been made available to the general public when these offices where created! How do the Nigeria Police expect to be contacted in case of emergency?
These numbers are too long to dial especially in case of emergency!!! In most countries the maximum number of digits to dial is 3 (three) such as 911 in the United States. So, establish a 911 emergency number in Cross River State!!!
The Nigeria Police should establish a central command office where all calls go to and from where the calls are immediately redirected to the appropriate area command by pressing just a button. Also, a recording of all calls placed to the control center should be made and preserved for use if needed in the future for whatever reason and to train staff. Those working in the control center need not be Policemen/women.
I urge those in charge to emulate best practices in other countries.
“…. in her effort to render quality service delivery in this ember months …”
Should you not be rendering “quality service delivery” at ALL times?
Why is this press release sent to only select places?
What is “ember months”?
You must write to be understood by your readers so only use words or terms that are used in everyday communication or that do NOT have different meanings depending on the context.