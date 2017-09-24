FG To Train 500 Cross River Central Youths On Oil And Gas Skills

By Ushang Ewa

500 youths in central Cross River State are set to benefit from a training in different operational skills in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

The training which is facilitated by Vicahens Nigeria limited is sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The NCDMB is an agency under the ministry of Petroleum, with the mandate of encouraging and developing local skills and Nigerian content in the oil and gas sector of the country and one of the facilitators, Mr. Edem Darlington told CrossRiverWatch that the one day training offers Cross Riverians the opportunity to garner skills in the oil and gas sector.

Darlington, who is also the National Secretary, Association of Community Leaders of Oil Producing States in Niger Delta (ACLOPSON) said that: “Our association is glad to partner with NCDMB on this training and many other efforts the agency have been doing.

“We hope young people in Cross River will take this opportunity seriously and key into the local content development opportunity this training avails them.

“The workshop is to train a total of 500 youths in the six local government areas that makes up the central district of the state after which the next training will take place in Ogoja for the five local government areas that makes up that district.”

The training is billed for Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Joranny Hotel in Ikom.

500 youths in the southern senatorial district benefited from the first phase of the training which held last year Mr. Darlington added.

Interested youths from Cross River central who want to attend the training can text 08037813188 for further information.

